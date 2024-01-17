JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Domestic Woes Continue as Russian Military Struggles in Ukraine” – Newsweek

“… Putin … fac[es] a deluge of domestic difficulties as Moscow’s military struggles nearly two years after invading Ukraine. Putin … has been the focus of … increasing … criticism … over issues that include inflation, winter blackouts and the treatment of soldiers in Ukraine. Despite … recent … relentless Russian air and ground attacks against Ukraine, Moscow has seen diminishing returns following … notable … success that began in late December. … Needed [Russian] utility repairs [reportedly] may have been sidestepped due to a lack of available funding as Russia focuses all of its resources on the war effort …. Putin is expected remain in office after an election that few observers expect to be a real contest, [but] his margin of victory in March could … turn out to be smaller than expected due to domestic discontent over the rising price of groceries. …”