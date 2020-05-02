JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin, Russia’s Man of Action, Is Passive, Even Bored, in the Coronavirus Era” – New York Times/ Andrew Higgins

“This was supposed to be a moment of triumph for … Putin, a celebration of his grand successes … restoring the Russian state to a place of pride in the world … consolidating his grip on power … topped off by a glorious [Red Square] military parade … May 9, the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany. But the coronavirus has changed all that. … [H]aving bowed to the inevitable and canceled the parade, … Putin seems less a can-do executive than a bored monarch cooped up in a palace, checking his watch during televised video conferences with his underlings about the pandemic as his popularity ratings dip. …”