JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin, Russia’s Man of Action, Is Passive, Even Bored, in the Coronavirus Era” – New York Times/ Andrew Higgins

Coronavirus, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, History, Soviet Union, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Kremlin and Saint Basil's File Photo

“The pandemic has derailed Vladimir V. Putin’s plans for a big military parade and a referendum extending his rule – and now knocked out his prime minister – as the Russian leader struggles to find his stride.”

“This was supposed to be a moment of triumph for … Putin, a celebration of his grand successes … restoring the Russian state to a place of pride in the world … consolidating his grip on power … topped off by a glorious [Red Square] military parade … May 9, the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany. But the coronavirus has changed all that. … [H]aving bowed to the inevitable and canceled the parade, … Putin seems less a can-do executive than a bored monarch cooped up in a palace, checking his watch during televised video conferences with his underlings about the pandemic as his popularity ratings dip. …”

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

