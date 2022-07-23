JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin is ‘entirely too healthy,’ the C.I.A. director says” – New York Times
“Western intelligence officials, as well as the Kremlin, this week dismissed longstanding rumors that … Putin, the 69-year-old Russian president, is unwell. … ‘There are lots of rumors about … Putin’s health and as far as we can tell he’s entirely too healthy,’ [CIA Director] William J. Burns … said … Wednesday. Richard Moore, … head of MI6, … said …. ‘There is no evidence that Putin is suffering from serious illness.’ … Putin’s health was the subject of conjecture even before … February. Unconfirmed rumors over the years have diagnosed the president — whose private life is largely shrouded in secrecy — with cancer, Parkinson’s disease, dementia and paranoia. …”
