JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Crushes Last of Opposition Ahead of Parliament Elections” – Bloomberg

"Putin Crushes Last of Opposition Ahead of Parliament Elections" – Bloomberg

“… Putin has sidelined the last of his independent political opponents, jailing some and driving others into exile, as his ruling party seeks to extend … control in parliamentary elections despite simmering discontent. … United Russia … recorded some of the lowest ratings in nearly a decade earlier this year, scorned by voters angry over stagnant living standards and unpopular policies. … [T]he Kremlin is taking no chances …. with promises of as much as 700 billion rubles ($9.6 billion) in pension and other spending this month. …”

