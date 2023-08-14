JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin chokes on the Ukrainian ‘porcupine'” – Washington Post

“As the Ukrainian military grinds forward in a costly summer offensive that hasn’t … produced a breakthrough, there’s … palpable frustration in Kyiv and … Washington. … Whatever else you might say about the Ukraine war, …. Ukraine has proved utterly indigestible for the Russian military. Putin’s assault on Kyiv in the early months was a disastrous failure. The porcupine pushed the invaders back last year in Kharkiv and Kherson. … [N]ow, kilometer by kilometer, Ukraine is slowly advancing in the south and east. … A fragmenting, demoralized Russia is a devil’s playground. In their disorientation, Russians seek order and victory. According to internal polls … Russians support Putin more strongly than before … [are] angrier at the West and … express strong support for their troops. Russia’s internal disarray poses a severe dilemma for Putin, but it’s very dangerous for the West, too. … [Meanwhile,] Russia is choking on Ukraine. …”