JRL NEWSWATCH: “Public Sentiment in Russia Darkens Over Ukraine War” – WSJ

“… Putin’s massive military mobilization and escalating talk of nuclear weapons in the protracted Ukraine conflict are rattling many Russians, including urban elites for whom the war had seemed far in the background. … In some urban centers, apartments are being put up for sale or rent at fire-sale rates … as hundreds of thousands of Russian men have left the country since [] Putin ordered the call-up of reservists to generate new troops to fight in Ukraine. Nearly half of Russians said they were alarmed and felt fearful following [] Putin’s announcement of the draft, while another 13% said they felt anger, according to a poll last month by Levada Center ….”