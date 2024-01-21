JRL NEWSWATCH: “Protests in Russia Put Spotlight on Wartime Ethnic Grievances” – New York Times

“The trial of a minority rights activist in Russia … sparked one of [Russia’s] biggest outbreaks of social unrest … since the start of the [Russo-Ukrainian] war … highlighting the strain … on Russia’s complex ethnic relations. Hundreds of protesters clashed with … police … in … Baymak, near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, after a local court sentenced an advocate for the local Bashkir ethnic minority to four years in prison … [for allegedly] inciting ethnic discord and discrediting the Russian army. … Russian legal aid group[] OVD-Info[] said … at least 20 people had been detained and another 20 injured in the protest. … [V]ideo … showed protesters throwing snowballs at a wall of police officers in riot gear; other videos showed the police leading some protesters away and protesters exposed to what appeared to be tear gas. … [A recent] crackdown came despite attempts by the protesters to emphasize that their focus was on supporting [] Alsynov, rather than criticism of the federal government or calls for greater autonomy. …”