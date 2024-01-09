JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pentagon’s Ukraine Coffers Run Dry, Threatening Kyiv’s Grip on Its Territory” – WSJ

“The Washington stalemate over U.S. [border] policy … is … reverberat[ing] on the Ukraine battlefield, where Kyiv’s troops are running out of ammunition and the Pentagon says it can’t provide more without emptying its own arsenal. … [T]he Pentagon has run out of money to send more hardware and ammunition, just as Russia intensified its ground assaults and missile and drone attacks …. The White House has asked for $45 billion to fund security assistance for Ukraine …. Senate Republicans are demanding border-policy changes in return. … On the front in Ukraine, with shells running low, artillery gunners can’t fire on small groups of enemy soldiers, enabling Russian troops to approach Ukrainian lines and threaten entrenched infantry. … Ukrainians are adapting by using explosive drones in place of artillery ….”