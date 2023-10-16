JRL NEWSWATCH: “Olympic chiefs ban Russia — but door still open to Paris 2024 for athletes” – Politico
“Russian Olympic Committee is hammered for taking sports organizations in occupied Ukraine under its umbrella.”
“The International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned the Russian Olympic Committee, effective immediately but it has not changed its position on the possibility of Russian athletes taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The IOC said … Russia’s decision to claim regional sports organizations in occupied areas of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, areas which should be under the authority of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee, as members was a breach of the Olympic Charter. …”
