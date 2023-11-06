JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Nobody Believes in Our Victory Like I Do.’ Inside Volodymyr Zelensky’s Struggle to Keep Ukraine in the Fight” – Time

“… Zelensky’s top priority and perhaps … main contribution to the nation’s defense had been to keep attention on Ukraine and .. rally the democratic world …. Both tasks would become a lot harder with the outbreak of war in Israel. The focus of Ukraine’s allies in the U.S. and Europe … quickly shifted to the Gaza Strip. … A few days later, … Biden tried to break through the impasse Zelensky had seen on Capitol Hill. Instead of asking Congress to vote on another stand-alone package of Ukraine aid, Biden bundled it with other priorities …. At the start of the Russian invasion, Zelensky’s mission was to maintain the sympathy of humankind. Now his task is more complicated. In his foreign trips and presidential phone calls, he needs to convince world leaders that helping Ukraine is in their own national interests, that it will, as Biden put it, ‘pay dividends.’ … [T]hat gets harder as global crises multiply. … [F]aced with the alternative of freezing the war or losing it, Zelensky sees no option but to press on through the winter and beyond[:] ‘I don’t think Ukraine can allow itself to get tired of war’ … ‘Even if someone gets tired on the inside, a lot of us don’t admit it.’ ….”