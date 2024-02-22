JRL NEWSWATCH: “No One Wants Ukraine to Win; Trump opposes the aid package, while Biden never calls for an outright victory.” – WSJ

“The dominant narrative today holds that … Biden and … Trump are opposites on Ukraine. The president supports the Senate bill that includes about $60 billion for Kyiv …. The former president attacks it, and his influence among House Republicans is why Speaker Mike Johnson is reluctant to bring it to the floor …. But when it comes to the failure to spell out a strategic argument, the two are one. As a result, the military-aid package has largely been fought over issues unrelated to Ukraine …. Democrats sound like hawks, Republicans sound like doves, and U.S. policy slides into strategic incoherence. … The risks of supporting Ukraine are real, but so too are the risks of failing to do so. … [T]he Ukrainians are inflicting enormous damage to a U.S. adversary with a history of aggression toward its neighbors. … [F]rustrating [] Putin in Ukraine gives other unfriendly powers second thoughts about their own plans — especially China, with its threats to … Taiwan. … Biden says we mustn’t give [] Putin a victory without quite committing himself to a Ukrainian victory. [] Trump says it’s ‘stupid’ to give Kyiv anything but loans. Between the two, the American people aren’t getting the crucial debate about what we want the outcome to be and why.”