JRL NEWSWATCH: “No letup in Russian strikes on Ukrainian town of Avdiivka” – Reuters

“Russia’s military pressed on with fierce assaults on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka … Saturday, [reportedly] with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead from wrecked buildings …. in Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas, focal point of Moscow’s 19-month-old invasion of its neighbour. … Fighting intensified in other sectors of the … 600-mile[] front. One top Ukrainian commander said clashes further north had ‘significantly worsened’ … [A]nother said Russian losses were mounting in the … south[] …. [The] Ukrainian counteroffensive has made some progress in the east, near Bakhmut, and in the south, where Kyiv hopes to reach the Sea of Azov, but gains have been incremental. …”