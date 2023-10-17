JRL NEWSWATCH: “No letup in Russian strikes on Ukrainian town of Avdiivka” – Reuters
“Russia’s military pressed on with fierce assaults on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka … Saturday, [reportedly] with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead from wrecked buildings …. in Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas, focal point of Moscow’s 19-month-old invasion of its neighbour. … Fighting intensified in other sectors of the … 600-mile[] front. One top Ukrainian commander said clashes further north had ‘significantly worsened’ … [A]nother said Russian losses were mounting in the … south[] …. [The] Ukrainian counteroffensive has made some progress in the east, near Bakhmut, and in the south, where Kyiv hopes to reach the Sea of Azov, but gains have been incremental. …”
Click here for: “No letup in Russian strikes on Ukrainian town of Avdiivka” – Reuters Oct. 14, 2023
