JRL NEWSWATCH: “New Leaked Documents Show Broad Infighting Among Russian Officials” – New York Times
“The additional documents also suggest the breach of American intelligence agencies could contain far more material than previously believed.”
“… [I]nfighting inside the Russian government appears broader and deeper than previously understood, judging from … classified [U.S.] intelligence documents … leaked online. … [For example,] American intelligence officials say … [the] F.S.B.[] has ‘accused’ [Russia’s] Defense Ministry ‘of obfuscating Russian casualties in Ukraine.’ The finding highlights ‘the continuing reluctance of military officials to convey bad news up the chain of command’ …. [In another example, in] a very public dispute in February … Prigozhin, the business mogul who runs the Wagner force, accused Russian military officials of withholding urgently needed ammunition from his fighters. [] Putin attempted to resolve the dispute personally … calling [] Prigozhin and [] Shoigu into a meeting ….”
You must log in to post a comment.