JRL NEWSWATCH: “New Leaked Documents Show Broad Infighting Among Russian Officials” – New York Times

File Photo of Kremlin Tower, St. Basil's, Red Square at Night

“The additional documents also suggest the breach of American intelligence agencies could contain far more material than previously believed.”

“… [I]nfighting inside the Russian government appears broader and deeper than previously understood, judging from … classified [U.S.] intelligence documents … leaked online. … [For example,] American intelligence officials say … [the] F.S.B.[] has ‘accused’ [Russia’s] Defense Ministry ‘of obfuscating Russian casualties in Ukraine.’ The finding highlights ‘the continuing reluctance of military officials to convey bad news up the chain of command’ …. [In another example, in] a very public dispute in February … Prigozhin, the business mogul who runs the Wagner force, accused Russian military officials of withholding urgently needed ammunition from his fighters. [] Putin attempted to resolve the dispute personally … calling [] Prigozhin and [] Shoigu into a meeting ….”

