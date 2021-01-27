JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny Protests Threaten to Snowball as Grievances Grow in Russia” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove and Georgi Kantchev

“Protests in Russia over the jailing of … Navalny … threaten[] to escalate into a larger movement against the Kremlin, driven by frustration over falling living standards and shrinking political freedoms as … Putin cements his long-term hold …. Discontent is now shifting to anger after a court ordered … Navalny to be held in pretrial custody [following his return to Russia after recovering from a poison attack] …, [further] propelled by chronic corruption, the pain from the collapse of oil prices last year and Covid-19 lockdown measures. …”