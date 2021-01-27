JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny Protests Threaten to Snowball as Grievances Grow in Russia” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove and Georgi Kantchev

JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Kremlin Aerial View, adapted from .gov source

“Weekend rallies across Russia were driven by anger over falling living standards and worsening repression.”

“Protests in Russia over the jailing of … Navalny … threaten[] to escalate into a larger movement against the Kremlin, driven by frustration over falling living standards and shrinking political freedoms as … Putin cements his long-term hold …. Discontent is now shifting to anger after a court ordered … Navalny to be held in pretrial custody [following his return to Russia after recovering from a poison attack] …, [further] propelled by chronic corruption, the pain from the collapse of oil prices last year and Covid-19 lockdown measures. …”

Click here for: “Navalny Protests Threaten to Snowball as Grievances Grow in Russia; Weekend rallies across Russia were driven by anger over falling living standards and worsening repression” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove and Georgi Kantchev

