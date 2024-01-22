JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO admiral warns of potential all-out war with Russia” – The Hill

“Top NATO official Adm. Rob Bauer warned Thursday that a larger war with Russia and other adversaries is a real threat amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine …. [saying] ‘not everything is going to be hunky dory in the next 20 years.’ ‘I’m not saying it is going wrong tomorrow, but we have to realize it’s not a given that we are in peace’ … ‘That’s why we have the plans, that’s why we are preparing for conflict with Russia and the terror groups if it comes to it.’ Bauer emphasized the security alliance is defensive and does not seek conflict or a wider war. …”