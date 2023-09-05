JRL NEWSWATCH: “Musk’s new Twitter policies helped spread Russian propaganda, E.U. says” – Washington Post

“… The E.U. has taken a far more aggressive regulatory approach to government-backed disinformation than the United States …. The Digital Services Act … requires [so-called social media companies] to assess the risk of false information, stop the worst from being boosted by algorithms and subject their performance to auditing. … European sanctions on Russian state media have prompted YouTube and other platforms to ban the likes of RT …. Without full access to [company] data … that must be made more available under the new law[, a European Commission study by nonprofit entity] Reset relied on public information, such as the number of interactions that problematic content drew from [non-followers] …. Musk’s X was not alone in having failed to stop the spread of Russian propaganda, [charged] the study …. Instagram, Telegram and Facebook, owned by Meta, also drew criticism. …”