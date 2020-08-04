JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow’s malls” – bne Intellinews

“[The] Watcom shopping index [tracking foot traffic at Moscow’s leading malls] has recovered almost all … ground lost during the [spring] lockdown …. [Moscow’s] infection rate … has fallen …. [T]he epidemic is far from over in Russia …. A second wave of infections has started to sweep the [broader international] region …. Sobyanin … [favored] strict lockdown regulations … call[ing] for … [them] to be kept in place until the virus was gone, until he was overruled by Putin.”