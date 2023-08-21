JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Milley had a point'” – Politico

“… ‘If the end state is Ukraine is a free, independent, sovereign country with its territory intact, that will take a considerable level of effort yet to come,’ [Gen. Mark Milley said last week]. ‘That’s gonna take a long, long time, but you can also achieve those objectives — maybe, possibly — through some sort of diplomatic means.’… [T]he administration’s once-private outlook is more pessimistic than it let on. As [reported recently], the U.S. intelligence community assesses that [Ukraine’s] operation will fail to achieve a key goal: reaching … Melitopol … a Russian logistics hub, … a crucial piece of Ukraine’s overarching strategy to cut off the land bridge Moscow uses to move its forces and equipment to Crimea and other occupied territories along the Sea of Azov. … The administration, however, doesn’t appear like it plans to shift course. …”