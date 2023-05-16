JRL NEWSWATCH: “Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence” – DW

Baltics, Headlines, History, Soviet Union, JRL NewsBlog, Latvia, Media, Internet, Social Media, Television
Map of Baltics and Environs, Including Kaliningrad

“Latvia is fighting to counter the spread of Moscow’s disinformation. Given its large Russian-speaking community, this is a tough task.”

“… Latvia gained its long-awaited independence in the 1990s … then became a member of the [EU] and NATO. But … the country’s Soviet past still has a potent impact …. Even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine … Latvian authorities were beginning to pull the plug on Russian state media …. bann[ing] 20 Russian media outlets … [as] a threat to national security. … [Yet] Russian state TV channels … [reportedly are] still accessible via the internet and satellite …. Russian state TV is not the only tool of Russian propaganda[] and … disinformation[] in Latvia. Social media [reportedly] has also become an information battlefield … [T]o promote the Latvian language, Latvia has passed a law … eliminat[ing] Russian from the school curriculum. … Another attempt by Latvians to distance themselves from Moscow has been the removal of Soviet memorials, of which there are around 300 in [Latvia] …”

Click here for: “Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence; Latvia is fighting to counter the spread of Moscow’s disinformation. Given its large Russian-speaking community, this is a tough task.” – Deutsche Welle/ Maria Katamadze


Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , ,