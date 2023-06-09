JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kyiv says it intercepted call showing Russia blew up Kakhovka dam” – Reuters

“Ukraine’s domestic security service[, The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU),] said on Friday it had intercepted a telephone call proving a Russian ‘sabotage group’ blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and dam in southern Ukraine. … [The explosion] unleashed mass flooding, forcing thousands of residents to flee and wreaking environmental havoc. [The SBU] posted a one-and-a-half minute audio clip on its Telegram channel of the alleged conversation …”

The Ukrainian Kherson region governor said roughly 230 square miles of his region were under water. Hundreds of Ukrainians in flooded areas were rescued from rooftops Thursday.









[depending upon when this page is viewed, embedded google map image would have been taken before the explosion]

