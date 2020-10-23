JRL NEWSWATCH: “Khabarovsk [Protests]” – BMB Russia

“… [Khabarovsk] protests … against the arrest of former local governor Sergei Furgal have … been ongoing for … 100 consecutive days … remarkable … [for] Putin era protests. … [On] October 10 … for the first time[] [there was] … a crackdown by riot troops and the arrest of about 30 …. [T]he numbers … have significantly dwindled … [from] around 30,000 [protesters] … July 11[] … to … reportedly … around 2,000 … October 17. … [T]he conflict will leave traces. … [P]rotesters denounced Putin as responsible for this situation, some calling for his resignation. The way protesters linked their struggle to the events in Belarus … also gave it a highly unusual international flavor. …”