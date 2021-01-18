JRL NEWSWATCH: “Justice Department knew there was no Russia collusion by spring of 2017” – Washington Times/ Rowan Scarborough

“The top [DOJ] official in early 2017 overseeing the FBI‘s Russia probe, Dana J. Boente,] testified he was briefed as many as six times on its status and was told there was no evidence of Trump campaign collusion, a newly released transcript shows. … [Instead,] during this time the FBI took major steps to expand the probe. … Trump in May ended up firing then-FBI Director James Comey, … [which] led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and two years of a White House under constant criminal scrutiny. ‘There was no “there” there,’ said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, … who released … Boente‘s June 22 closed testimony. ‘The investigation was pushed when it should have been stopped … [T]he only logical explanation is that … investigators wanted an outcome because of their bias.’ …”