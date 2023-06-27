JRL NEWSWATCH: “Just How Much Trouble Is Vladimir Putin In?” – Politico
“Fourteen Russia experts on what we learned about Putin over the past few days, and what the attempted mutiny could mean for Russia and the West.”
“… Some think this is the beginning of the end of Putin’s rule while others think he could use the episode to consolidate his power. Some see a future of bitter infighting among elites in Russia and others see an escalation of the war in Ukraine. There’s also the complicating factor that there might be much more behind this settlement between Putin and Prigozhin than we understand now. …”
Click here for: “Just How Much Trouble Is Vladimir Putin In?” – Politico
You must log in to post a comment.