JRL NEWSWATCH: “Joe Biden facing unprecedented resistance to U.S. support for Ukraine” – The Daily Telegraph (UK)
“As ‘Ukraine fatigue’ sets in among U.S. voters, a row over more spending in Capitol Hill has alarmed officials in NATO states and in Kyiv.”
“… After 18 months of brutal warfare, with no end to the invasion in sight, Joe Biden is facing unprecedented resistance to U.S. support. In both the Republican-controlled House and among voters at large, ‘Ukraine fatigue’ has set in. … There is concern among Ukraine supporters in Washington that … U.S.[] contributions will be drastically reduced by the end of this year … hampering …. plans for a spring offensive. The row over more spending in Capitol Hill has also alarmed officials in European NATO states and Ukraine. The U.S. is the largest single military contributor to … Zelensky’s forces … [T]he supply of weapons with ever-increasing firepower is central to Ukraine’s plan to push back Russian front lines in the north and south east of the country ….”
