JRL NEWSWATCH: “Joe Biden facing unprecedented resistance to U.S. support for Ukraine” – The Daily Telegraph (UK)

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

- links to ad -

“As ‘Ukraine fatigue’ sets in among U.S. voters, a row over more spending in Capitol Hill has alarmed officials in NATO states and in Kyiv.”

“… After 18 months of brutal warfare, with no end to the invasion in sight, Joe Biden is facing unprecedented resistance to U.S. support. In both the Republican-controlled House and among voters at large, ‘Ukraine fatigue’ has set in. … There is concern among Ukraine supporters in Washington that … U.S.[] contributions will be drastically reduced by the end of this year … hampering …. plans for a spring offensive. The row over more spending in Capitol Hill has also alarmed officials in European NATO states and Ukraine. The U.S. is the largest single military contributor to … Zelensky’s forces … [T]he supply of weapons with ever-increasing firepower is central to Ukraine’s plan to push back Russian front lines in the north and south east of the country ….”

Click here for: “Joe Biden facing unprecedented resistance to US support for Ukraine; As ‘Ukraine fatigue’ sets in among U.S. voters, a row over more spending in Capitol Hill has alarmed officials in NATO states and in Kyiv” – The Daily Telegraph (UK)/ Tony Diver, James Rothwell, Roland Oliphant, Joe Barnes

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , ,