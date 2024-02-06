JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is Valery Zaluzhny about to be fired?” – The Economist

File Photo of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, via Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, adapted from image at army.mil posting.

“… [I]nside [Ukraine] … polls show [Zaluzhny ] is even more popular — and more symbolic of Ukraine’s resistance — than [Zelensky]. …  As risky as the move is for domestic stability, it does still seem likely [] Zaluzhny will be switched out …. In some respects, the pressures of war are being felt symmetrically in both Ukraine and Russia. Weapons are hard to come by. Both populations are tired. [] Putin’s Z-operation is no longer as blindly accepted as it once was. But that is where the comparisons end. Ukraine is not Russia. Screenshot file photo of Volodymyr Zelensky Gesturing, from Congressional Teleconference, adapted from image at doggett.house.govIt has a democracy that serves as both its strength and its weakness. Power here is always wider than the presidential office. And [] Zelensky will face an uphill struggle to keep hold of that wider constituency in the weeks to come. …”

Click here for: “Is Valery Zaluzhny about to be fired?” – The Economist: Oliver Carroll

