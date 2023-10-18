JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is Biden taking the public’s temperature on Ukraine War?” – Responsible Statecraft/ Katrina vanden Heuvel, James W. Carden

“… While the seeming shift in public opinion is … important … and should signal … that the time has come to pursue negotiations, it is clear that those whose opinions matter most — in Kiev, Moscow, and Washington — aren’t terribly interested in doing so. … Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered widely reported [late September] comments interpreted … to mean that Russia plans on fighting Ukraine until 2025. … [I]n Washington, the administration remains firmly on a war footing. … [T]he administration should be working diplomatically to end rather than prolong the agony of Ukraine (… we understand that it is … up to the Ukrainians if they want to fight on or not, but that does not mean we are obliged … in matters of intelligence sharing, arming, funding or even diplomacy.) … Given … continuing and growing geopolitical risks … [including] escalation between nuclear-armed Russia and NATO[], … Biden might want to take his cue from the American people … and begin the long, arduous journey toward peace ….”