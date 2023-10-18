JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is Biden taking the public’s temperature on Ukraine War?” – Responsible Statecraft/ Katrina vanden Heuvel, James W. Carden
“If he was he would find that it is cooling toward the concept of ‘as long as it takes.'”
“… While the seeming shift in public opinion is … important … and should signal … that the time has come to pursue negotiations, it is clear that those whose opinions matter most — in Kiev, Moscow, and Washington — aren’t terribly interested in doing so. … Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered widely reported [late September] comments interpreted … to mean that Russia plans on fighting Ukraine until 2025. … [I]n Washington, the administration remains firmly on a war footing. … [T]he administration should be working diplomatically to end rather than prolong the agony of Ukraine (… we understand that it is … up to the Ukrainians if they want to fight on or not, but that does not mean we are obliged … in matters of intelligence sharing, arming, funding or even diplomacy.) … Given … continuing and growing geopolitical risks … [including] escalation between nuclear-armed Russia and NATO[], … Biden might want to take his cue from the American people … and begin the long, arduous journey toward peace ….”
