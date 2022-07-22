JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Ukrainian men try to get around the ban to leave the country” – DW

” … Zelenskyy banned men between … 18 and 60 from leaving [Ukraine]. … [exempting] single fathers, men [with] … three or more children, and people with disabilities. Students of foreign universities, drivers of humanitarian aid transports, [and] persons with permanent residence abroad are also exempt …. Some men who fall into neither of those categories but want to leave Ukraine choose the route via Crimea …. Others enroll in a foreign university, find a job as a volunteer emergency aid driver or try to cross the so-called green border on foot. … More than nine million Ukrainians [in all reportedly] have fled abroad since February 24 …. Poland and Germany have taken in the most …. Poland counted 3.6 million, including 432,000 men aged 18 to 60, between February 24 and June 7. In Germany, 867,214 refugees … registered from the end of February to June 19. …”