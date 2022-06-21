JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Ukraine Will Win: Kyiv’s Theory of Victory” – Foreign Affairs/ Dmytro Kuleba

“… As fatigue grows and attention wanders, more and more Kremlin-leaning commentators are proposing to sell out Ukraine for the sake of peace and economic stability in their own countries. Although they may pose as pacifists or realists, they are better understood as enablers of Russian imperialism and war crimes. … Putin does not simply want to take more Ukrainian territory. … He wants to eviscerate Ukrainian nationhood and wipe our people off the map … by slaughtering us and … destroying the hallmarks of our identity. … a campaign of genocide. … Compromising with Russia may seem tempting to some abroad … but bowing to Putin’s aggression will help him destroy more of our nation, embolden his government to carry out attacks elsewhere in the world, and allow him to rewrite the rules of the global order. … [I]f we succeed in pushing back Russian troops far enough, Putin may be compelled to come to the table and deal in good faith. But getting there will require that the West exercise patient dedication to one outcome: a complete and total Ukrainian victory. …”