JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Russia Globalized the War in Ukraine; The Kremlin’s Pressure-Point Strategy to Undermine the West” – Foreign Affairs/ Michael Kimmage, Hanna Notte

“… Ukraine’s well-being runs through global networks, which Russia … seeks to disrupt and damage. The Kremlin’s ultimate goal is clear: strangling the Ukrainian economy, society, and state by whatever means necessary. … [I] it is essential to preserve Ukraine’s integration into the global economy, which Russia is deliberately attempting to degrade. The United States’ most immediate challenge is food security. While energy’s geopolitical significance has long been recognized … it is important to invest in similar interagency mechanisms for food security. These efforts — helping countries such as Ukraine protect their commercial grain industry, supplying food where it is urgently needed, and increasing the grain available to global markets — could rally global support behind Ukraine more effectively than abstract arguments about international order or the merits of the UN Charter. … Washington should … understand that Moscow is geared up for a long war over the future of both Ukraine and the international order and that it will use global levers of power and influence to hurt Ukraine and the West. …”