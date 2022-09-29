JRL NEWSWATCH: “How long will Russians tolerate war and sanctions? What the Ukraine war looks like from Russia” – Le Monde Diplomatique

“… The government had some success in managing popular expectations so as to avoid pressure on the Kremlin to get quick results. …. This allowed the Russian public to develop some immunity to bad news, such as the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April. Contrary to expectations, this did not cause support for the military operation to collapse. But the Ukrainian counteroffensive has shown the limitations of this approach. Public opinion could be swayed by fears that the conflict will become bogged down, and swallow up ever more manpower and resources. …”