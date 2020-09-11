JRL NEWSWATCH: “Germany hands over its Novichok investigation data to OPCW” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

Assassinations, Beatings, Threats, Chemical Weapons, Biological Weapons, ChemBio, Germany, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Nerve Agent Effects Body Chart, adapted from image at shareamerica.gov with credit to CDC

“Germany has handed over all … data related to its investigation into … [the] agent … used to poison … Navalny to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). … Merkel … announced that a top German military lab … [confirmed] ‘unequivocal proof of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group’ …. ‘… shocking information about the attempted murder by poison of one of Russia’s leading opposition members,’ said Merkel …”

Click here for: “Germany hands over its Novichok investigation data to OPCW” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

[featured image is partial file image from an earlier year with credit to CDC]

