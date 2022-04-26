JRL NEWSWATCH: “First Priority — Avoid U.S. War With Russia” – Patrick Buchanan/ Creators.com

“… The present U.S. position might be summarized thus: As U.S. forces fighting and killing Russians in Ukraine would ignite a U.S.-Russia war, which could escalate to nuclear war, we are not going to take that first step and risk the security and survival of our country, even if our staying out … means the defeat of Ukraine. Call it the Eisenhower position. Ike was unwilling to cross the Yalta line dividing Europe and chose to let the Hungarian Revolution fail …. Dissenters [today] believe that Putin may not be bluffing, that an early and negotiated end to this war may be necessary to avoid a wider conflict that could escalate into World War III. … The sooner this war ends, the better for all.”