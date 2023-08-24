JRL NEWSWATCH: “Experts react: What the Prigozhin plane crash reveals about Putin, the Wagner Group’s future, and the war in Ukraine” – Atlantic Council

“… Prigozhin … was reportedly killed in a plane crash … with nine other passengers … traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, according to Russian authorities and Wagner-affiliated Telegram groups. Some reports have indicated that the plane was downed by Russian air defenses. Just hours earlier, General … Surovikin, who allegedly had advance knowledge of the Wagner mutiny and had not been seen in public since it occurred, was removed from his post as head of Russia’s air force. What do the timing and circumstances of Prigozhin’s apparent death indicate about the state of … Putin’s regime …. Wagner[‘s] [future] … including … in Africa …. [and] the war in Ukraine? … Atlantic Council experts weigh in[:] … Like ‘something out of the Godfather series’ …. Putin sent a message to anyone who contemplates challenging him …. To preserve the regime, Putin needs to preserve fear …. With or without Prigozhin, for Russia in Africa, it is business as usual …. Expect Xi and Putin to move closer …. The plane crash shows Lukashenka that Putin is still … boss …. Putin may have frozen further threats to his regime …. Wagner mutiny’s last chapter has yet to be written …. If you come for the king, do not miss …. With Prigozhin’s apparent death and Surovikin’s dismissal, Putin is cleaning house …. Putin will seek plausible deniability by blaming Ukraine ….”