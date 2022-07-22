JRL NEWSWATCH: “CIA director estimates 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war” – Reuters

“[According to CIA Director William] Burns … ‘[t]he latest estimates from the U.S. intelligence community would be something in the vicinity of 15,000 (Russian forces) killed and maybe three times that wounded. So a quite significant set of losses’ … ‘[T]he Ukrainians have suffered as well – probably a little less than that[] [b]ut … significant casualties.’ … Burns said … at least for now the Russian military’s concentration of forces in the Donbas suggested they … learned hard lessons from failures at the start of the campaign …. ‘In a way, what the Russian military has done is retreat to a more comfortable way of war, in a sense, … using their advantages and long range firepower to stand off and effectively destroy Ukrainian targets and to compensate for [Russian] weaknesses in manpower ….'”