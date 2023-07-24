JRL NEWSWATCH: “CIA chief: The uprising in Russia shows ‘signs of weakness’ in Putin’s rule” – NPR
“CIA Director William Burns said that a recent uprising by a mercenary group in Russia exposed ‘signs of weakness’ in … Putin’s regime and contributed to growing discontent among Russians. … The spy chief said this turbulence in Russia, and growing disaffection with the war in Ukraine was creating fertile ground for the CIA to recruit Russians to spy on behalf of the U.S. … The CIA recently posted a video on the Telegram app providing Russians with a secure way to contact the U.S. spy agency. Burns said it received 2.5 million views the first week it was posted. …”
You must log in to post a comment.