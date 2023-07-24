JRL NEWSWATCH: “CIA chief: The uprising in Russia shows ‘signs of weakness’ in Putin’s rule” – NPR

William Burns file photo, adapted from image at cia.gov

“CIA Director William Burns said that a recent uprising by a mercenary group in Russia exposed ‘signs of weakness’ in … Putin’s regime and contributed to growing discontent among Russians. … The spy chief said this turbulence in Russia, and growing disaffection with the war in Ukraine was creating fertile ground for the CIA to recruit Russians to spy on behalf of the U.S. … File Photo of CIA Seal on FloorThe CIA recently posted a video on the Telegram app providing Russians with a secure way to contact the U.S. spy agency. Burns said it received 2.5 million views the first week it was posted. …”

Click here for: “CIA chief: The uprising in Russia shows ‘signs of weakness’ in Putin’s rule” – NPR/ Greg Myre

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
