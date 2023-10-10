JRL NEWSWATCH: “Change of plans: U.S. Army embraces lessons learned from war in Ukraine” – Defense News

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Pentagon Aerial View adapted from defense.gov image, with photo credit: DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright

“Expensive, massive tanks destroyed by small and cheap loitering munitions. Drones helping artillery locate targets. A battlefield so flooded with sensors … it’s impossible to stay hidden for long. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Army has carefully taken note of these trends. … [T]hose changes are reshaping the service’s plans from acquisition to how to approach formations to reimagining logistics. [T]he Army has rethought … plans to modernize tanks and altering … strategies with drones. ‘The character of war is changing,’ Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George [said] ….”

Click here for: “Change of plans: U.S. Army embraces lessons learned from war in Ukraine” – Defense News/ Jen Judson

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,