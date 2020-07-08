JRL NEWSWATCH: “British court rules against Christopher Steele, orders damages paid to businessmen named in dossier” – JustTheNews/ John Solomon
“Court rules Steele’s firm violated Britain’s data privacy law by failing to aggressively check allegations in his dossier.”
“A British judge ruled … that Christopher Steele violated a data privacy law by failing to check the accuracy of information in his infamous dossier, ordering the former spy’s firm[,] … Orbis Business Intelligence, to pay … [the equivalent of] about $22,596 … each to Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman[, two businessmen Steele wrongly accused of making illicit payments in Russia.]”
Click here for: “British court rules against Christopher Steele, orders damages paid to businessmen named in dossier; Court rules Steele’s firm violated Britain’s data privacy law by failing to aggressively check allegations in his dossier” – JustTheNews/ John Solomon
[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
You must log in to post a comment.