JRL NEWSWATCH: “Both Sides Pay a Bloody Price for Coveted Ukrainian City” – New York Times
“The fight for the battered city of Avdiivka has emerged this fall as the fiercest battle of the war. Waves of Russian assaults have not broken through so far.”
“… [T]wo [city] landmarks have been the focus of furious fighting since Oct. 10 as thousands of Russian troops began a major new offensive in eastern Ukraine to seize [long-coveted] Avdiivka [in] … the [Donbas] coal mining region …. [W]ithin days this battle … was shaping up to be perhaps the costliest of the war for Russia. Ukrainian artillery destroyed Russian armored columns … and drones armed with explosives [reportedly] struck down [Russian] infantry … advanc[ing] on foot …. Waves of Russian soldiers scal[ing] the industrial waste heap … [repeatedly] were shredded by Ukrainian artillery. Nearly three weeks i[later] … the Russian army has failed to make [a desired] swift breakthrough …. [reportedly while] los[ing] hundreds of men and more than 100 armored vehicles and tanks … [or] twice that amount by Ukrainian accounts. … [Russia] has advanced barely a mile [in the main thrust of the attacks], … in other places only a few hundred yards. … [B]oth sides have found in … heavy artillery battles [across the span of the war that] a mechanized assault against a strong defensive line is always a brutal experience. The Ukrainians are taking heavy casualties, too ….”
