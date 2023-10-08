JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden considering huge ‘one and done’ Ukraine aid package” – Daily Telegraph (UK)
“U.S. president wants to get issue sorted until next election, say insiders, as Republican sceptics continue to cause problems”
“The White House is drawing up plans to ask Congress to release its largest funding package ever for weapons and humanitarian aid, amid concern continued rows over spending could damage the president in next year’s election. … Some officials believe passing a single package, which could be as large as $100 billion, may give the Biden administration the best chance of securing funding for the war until after next November’s election. … Since the war began in February 2022, Congress has approved four war packages of around $113 billion in total. …”
