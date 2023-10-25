JRL NEWSWATCH: “As War Rages On, a Museum of Russian Art Stands Up for Ukraine” – New York Times

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> “Overlooking … one of the main arteries … weav[ing] through [Minneapolis] is a tower painted in yellow and blue for the Ukrainian flag. It belongs to the Museum of Russian Art. Museum staff … painted the flag … just days after the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine. … one of myriad … efforts [by] the museum … to demonstrate an antiwar stance. … [T]he day after Russian troops invaded … it also put out a statement urging Russia ‘to cease hostilities immediately and withdraw.’ … [T]he museum … has worked to procure antiwar, pro-Ukraine works by contemporary Ukrainian and Russian artists, mounting shows driven by current events alongside some of their more traditional exhibits. The museum plans to mount a solo exhibition of some 40 of [Leon] Hushcha’s paintings Dec. 2 to March 3. It has also committed to showcasing until the end of the war ‘Say No to War: Political Cartoons by Ukrainian and Russian Artists, which opened in April 2022. …”