JRL NEWSWATCH: “As War Rages On, a Museum of Russian Art Stands Up for Ukraine” – New York Times
“Since the invasion in 2022, the Minneapolis institution has faced immense pressure. It has responded by curating bold antiwar exhibitions.”
“Overlooking … one of the main arteries … weav[ing] through [Minneapolis] is a tower painted in yellow and blue for the Ukrainian flag. It belongs to the Museum of Russian Art. Museum staff … painted the flag … just days after the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine. … one of myriad … efforts [by] the museum … to demonstrate an antiwar stance. … [T]he day after Russian troops invaded … it also put out a statement urging Russia ‘to cease hostilities immediately and withdraw.’ … [T]he museum … has worked to procure antiwar, pro-Ukraine works by contemporary Ukrainian and Russian artists, mounting shows driven by current events alongside some of their more traditional exhibits. The museum plans to mount a solo exhibition of some 40 of [Leon] Hushcha’s paintings Dec. 2 to March 3. It has also committed to showcasing until the end of the war ‘Say No to War: Political Cartoons by Ukrainian and Russian Artists, which opened in April 2022. …”
Click here for: “As War Rages On, a Museum of Russian Art Stands Up for Ukraine; Since the invasion in 2022, the Minneapolis institution has faced immense pressure. It has responded by curating bold antiwar exhibitions.” – New York Times/ Alex V. Cipolle
[featured image in upper left of desktop view is adapted from image at usembassy.gov; featured image of artist’s conception of bird was automatically generated by wordpress platform in connection with linking to above-referenced New York Times article, with the image highlighting a work of art by Leon Hushcha, featured in a special solo exhibition at Minneapolis’s Museum of Russian Art from Dec. 2 to March 3]
