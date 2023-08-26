JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Grinds On, Russia Seeks to Advance in the North” – WSJ

“Russia is on the attack in northeastern Ukraine … seek[ing] to take back territory … Kyiv recaptured last fall and … divert Ukrainian forces from their counteroffensive in the south and east. The main fighting is taking place around the village of Synkivka, just 16 miles from the Russian border, where Russia is trying to traverse Ukrainian minefields and advance on the city of Kupyansk to the south. Ukraine has been inching forward in the south and east … with a counteroffensive launched against deeply fortified Russian positions. … Russia’s efforts around Kupyansk show … Moscow still harbors ambitions to take more territory …. Soldiers … say Russia has an advantage in artillery and mortar ammunition but its attack helicopters pose a particular problem … since Ukraine doesn’t have enough jet fighters or … air defenses ….”