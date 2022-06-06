JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?” – AP

“Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions …. Retired [U.S.] Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges … described the Russian strategy as a ‘medieval attrition approach’ and said that until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries, ‘these kinds of casualties are going to continue.’ ‘This battlefield is so much more lethal than what we all became accustomed to over the 20 years of Iraq and Afghanistan ….’ ….. Western analysts estimate far higher Russian military casualties, in the many thousands. Still, as Ukraine’s losses mount, the grim mathematics of war require that it find replacements. With a population of 43 million, it has manpower. …”