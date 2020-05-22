JRL NEWSWATCH: “Anatomy of lies; Russia’s covid-19 outbreak is far worse than the Kremlin admits” – The Economist

Coronavirus, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Kremlin and River

“Like its Soviet predecessor, Vladimir Putin’s system is steeped in falsehoods.”

“… official numbers reveal less about covid-19 than they do about Russia’s political system … like its Soviet predecessor, … saturated with lies. Russian elections throw up similarly strange graphics. Many Russian athletes … took performance-enhancing drugs … their cheating … covered up … with official connivance. … [One commentator argues that] the problem is … that the Kremlin … often does not have [data] in the first place. … [R]egional bigwigs … file rosy reports … to please the president …. Yet [the government’s] manufactured image is starting to crack. … Putin’s ratings have dropped to historic lows ….The Kremlin’s handling of the crisis reminds some of the cover-up of … Chernobyl … which prompted … Gorbachev … to launch glasnost ….”

