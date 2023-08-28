JRL NEWSWATCH: “An evacuation order finds few followers in northeastern Ukraine despite Russia’s push in the region” – AP

“… Citing a Russian attempt to push back into the area, the Kupiansk district military administration told roughly 12,000 residents to seek safety elsewhere. Only a few hundred have heeded …. Among the thousands who haven’t, some are paralyzed by the daunting task of relocating. Others said they had considered the hardships of displacement and decided to brave … renewed hostilities …. Their reasons range from the existential to the routine: fear of encountering poverty and loneliness in expensive faraway cities[,] [r]eluctance to give up homes in which they invested … life savings for a … shelter[,] [n]eeding more time to tidy the garden or to tend … livestock. … Residents who lived under occupation … said the experience was terrifying. …. Many said they would evacuate if the return of Moscow’s troops appeared imminent but until then hold on to hope of Ukrainian forces defeating them. …”