JRL NEWSWATCH: “Amid competing U.S. security priorities, Ukraine could get left behind” – Washington Post

“Ukraine is running out of money and time, its proponents say. But congressional interest in financing its fight against invading Russian forces has dipped lower than ever, and rising competition from other national security priorities — including Israel and the U.S. southern border — could sound the death knell for continued American aid …. Both Democrats and Republicans have alluded to this possibility in recent days, as Congress hurtles toward a government shutdown and stands virtually no chance of attaching Ukraine aid to any [related] measure …. The Pentagon … has warned that its provisions for Kyiv are getting ‘smaller and smaller.’ … Ukraine’s advocates in both parties have struggled to link the crises in Ukraine and Israel as part of a larger, existential struggle of good versus evil, democracies versus autocracies, that must be confronted together. …”