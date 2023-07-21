JRL NEWSWATCH: “All Sides in the Ukraine War Have Been Using Cluster Bombs Since 2014” – The Nation/ Lev Golinkin
“… Biden’s decision to give cluster munitions to Ukraine triggered widespread concern and protests, given that … the bombs … break up into smaller-sized bomblets … indiscriminately blanket[ing] the target area … result[ing] in the slaughter of civilians …. Even close allies like Canada and the UK bristled at the move to provide Kyiv with arms … banned by over 100 nations. Biden’s decision creates the false impression that cluster bombs are only now being introduced into the Ukraine conflict. … [A]ll sides of this war have been using them since 2014. …”
