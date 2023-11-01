JRL NEWSWATCH: “Alexey Navalny Never Wanted to Be a Dissident” – Politico

Assassinations, Beatings, Threats, Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, Headlines, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, New Books, Nonprofits, Activists, NGO's, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

- links to ad -

“Once upon a time, Alexey Navalny wanted to be a normal politician in a normal country. Now that’s just a fantasy.”

[original article was adapted from The Dissident: Alexey Navalny, Profile of a Political Prisoner,” released by Twelve, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.]

“… Navalny, despite decades crusading against Russian corruption and against … Putin’s increasingly dictatorial rule, never wanted to be known as a dissident. Instead, Navalny — Putin’s most reviled rival — has long presented himself as a man of the people [] and … future president …. His aversion to the dissident label — especially to being tagged as a dissident in exile — was so strong that, in January 2021, after five months recovering in Germany from a nearly fatal assassination attempt … [involving] a chemical weapon, Navalny insisted on returning to Moscow despite the certainty that he would be arrested. He believed it was the only way to sustain his political career … that he would not be seen as a legitimate [political] contender … if he took refuge outside Russia. He also wanted to show his supporters that he was not afraid — maintaining credibility when he urged them not to be afraid to protest Putin. It was a grave miscalculation ….”

Click here for: “Alexey Navalny Never Wanted to Be a Dissident; Once upon a time, Alexey Navalny wanted to be a normal politician in a normal country. Now that’s just a fantasy.” – Politico/ David M. Herszenhorn




[featured Navalny image at upper left of article post is file photo from another occasion, adapted from original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg by Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode]

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,