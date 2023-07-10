JRL NEWSWATCH: “After Armed Rebellion, Putin Tries to Reinforce His Defenses” – New York Times

“… Putin appears to be scrambling to coup-proof his system once more. … rewarding loyalty among the ruling elite and showering his most important constituency — the men with guns — with cash. … [S]o far, he has avoided the sort of large-scale purge that other authoritarian leaders have carried out in response to coup attempts or rebellions, perhaps to avoid destabilizing his system further. … Some argue that, so far, [] Putin’s handling of the mutiny has left him in a strengthened position. He has removed [] Prigozhin … [and] has forced the military … security forces and … ruling elite to declare … loyalty to him anew. … [A]nalysts say … [] Putin will face new threats, especially as he continues … a patchwork security apparatus composed of different interests and power centers. …”