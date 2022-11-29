JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Kazakh Gorbachev? Why some expect change from new leader” – Christian Science Monitor

“… Russia’s … invasion of Ukraine has been disquieting for many countries of [Central Asia and environs], none more so than Kazakhstan, which resembles Ukraine in having a large Russian minority and [disputed] post-Soviet borders …, [disputed] not by the Kremlin, but many leading Russian nationalists. … Analysts say that, despite growing unease in … Astana with the Ukraine war, Kazakhstan doesn’t appear to be planning … a radical break with Russia …. Russia’s war in Ukraine has produced contradictory [regional] economic effects …. Several [Central Asian] countries …, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, used to provide millions of migrant workers to … the once-booming Russian economy[,] [but] [m]ost … have now returned home amid … wartime economic conditions. In their place, nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees now get top employment priority. … [Meanwhile,] [i]n the weeks following the Kremlin’s … decree to mobilize army reservists, nearly 300,000 Russians … poured into Kazakhstan. …”