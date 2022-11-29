JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Kazakh Gorbachev? Why some expect change from new leader” – Christian Science Monitor
“Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kazakhstan is set to redefine its foreign relations. While Astana cannot sever its ties with Moscow, it now has an opportunity to engage more broadly with the world.”
“… Russia’s … invasion of Ukraine has been disquieting for many countries of [Central Asia and environs], none more so than Kazakhstan, which resembles Ukraine in having a large Russian minority and [disputed] post-Soviet borders …, [disputed] not by the Kremlin, but many leading Russian nationalists. … Analysts say that, despite growing unease in … Astana with the Ukraine war, Kazakhstan doesn’t appear to be planning … a radical break with Russia …. Russia’s war in Ukraine has produced contradictory [regional] economic effects …. Several [Central Asian] countries …, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, used to provide millions of migrant workers to … the once-booming Russian economy[,] [but] [m]ost … have now returned home amid … wartime economic conditions. In their place, nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees now get top employment priority. … [Meanwhile,] [i]n the weeks following the Kremlin’s … decree to mobilize army reservists, nearly 300,000 Russians … poured into Kazakhstan. …”
