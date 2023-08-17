JRL NEWSWATCH: “A disastrous strategic failure has Ukrainians discussing politics again” – Washington Post/ Anna Nemtsova

“… Ukrainians have buried their political disputes in the name of national unity. But some are starting to believe that the tacit ban on discussion of controversial topics has outlived its usefulness. … Ukraine is fighting this war to maintain not only its statehood but also its democracy. … [S]urely the freedom to ask uncomfortable questions of those in power is one of the core components of any democracy …. Every government is subject to error, incompetence, even betrayal. The real question is whether a system allows for scrutiny and accountability. Ukraine’s culture of democratic resilience is precisely what makes it radically different from Russia … [T]hat should include scrutinizing the failures of officialdom. In Russia, critical voices and unpleasant questions are ruthlessly suppressed. Ukraine should show that it can do better — even during war.”